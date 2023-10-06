The AF Social Group was created for those who are sober or sober-curious and seeking out activities and events that are alcohol-free.
Founder, Sarah Marion joined us to share details and easy-to-make mocktail recipes.
Apple Ginger Fizz
3 oz still apple cider
1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
6 mint leaves
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
Pinch powdered cinnamon
3 oz ginger ale
Garnish: apple slice and cinnamon stick
Directions: Place apple cider, lime juice, cinnamon, apple cider vinegar and a few ice cubes into a cocktail shaker. Clap the mint together in your hands to release the scent, and add to the shaker. Shake for about 20-30 seconds until ingredients are combined. Pour into an ice filled glass and top with ginger ale. Stir gently, garnish
S’mores Mocktini
1 1/2 oz Ritual rum alternative
1/4 oz cold brew concentrate
3/4 oz chocolate syrup
1/2 oz graham cracker-infused heavy cream
Garnish: roasted marshmallow
Directions: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe. Add garnish
