The AF Social Group was created for those who are sober or sober-curious and seeking out activities and events that are alcohol-free.

Founder, Sarah Marion joined us to share details and easy-to-make mocktail recipes.

Apple Ginger Fizz

3 oz still apple cider

1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

6 mint leaves

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Pinch powdered cinnamon

3 oz ginger ale

Garnish: apple slice and cinnamon stick

Directions: Place apple cider, lime juice, cinnamon, apple cider vinegar and a few ice cubes into a cocktail shaker. Clap the mint together in your hands to release the scent, and add to the shaker. Shake for about 20-30 seconds until ingredients are combined. Pour into an ice filled glass and top with ginger ale. Stir gently, garnish

S’mores Mocktini

1 1/2 oz Ritual rum alternative

1/4 oz cold brew concentrate

3/4 oz chocolate syrup

1/2 oz graham cracker-infused heavy cream

Garnish: roasted marshmallow

Directions: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe. Add garnish

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.