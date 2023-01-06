For those participating in Dry January, it doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a delicious drink. Greg Innocent – Beverage Director at Parker Hospitality joins us now with some easy to make mocktail recipes.

OWENSMIXERS.com

Lighthouse Keeper

Build in a Wine Glass

1.0 oz house made spice strawberry puree

(Cinnamon, Black pepper, allspice, strawberry, sugar)

1/2 oz Lemon Juice

3 oz Owens Rio Red Grapefruit

Garnish: Mint Sprig, Grapefruit, Torch Cinnamon Stick, Powder sugar

Mock + Tonic

Build in Collins glass

2 oz Owens mint Cucumber

1.0 oz American Tonic

Expressed Lemon Oils

Expressed Grapefruit Oils

Lavender Water

Garnish: Cucumber Ribbon, Edible Flower

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.