For those participating in Dry January, it doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a delicious drink. Greg Innocent – Beverage Director at Parker Hospitality joins us now with some easy to make mocktail recipes.
Lighthouse Keeper
Build in a Wine Glass
1.0 oz house made spice strawberry puree
(Cinnamon, Black pepper, allspice, strawberry, sugar)
1/2 oz Lemon Juice
3 oz Owens Rio Red Grapefruit
Garnish: Mint Sprig, Grapefruit, Torch Cinnamon Stick, Powder sugar
Mock + Tonic
Build in Collins glass
2 oz Owens mint Cucumber
1.0 oz American Tonic
Expressed Lemon Oils
Expressed Grapefruit Oils
Lavender Water
Garnish: Cucumber Ribbon, Edible Flower
