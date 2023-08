Incorporating mobility exercises into your fitness routine is important whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or you’ve been an avid exerciser for years. With more on mobility and exercises you can do to keep yourself healthy — trainer and founder of HDC Fitness Hector Regalado joined Daytime Chicago today.

HDC-fitness.com

Instagram: @hdtvus13

Call: (773) 972-1853

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.