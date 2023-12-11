You can really save time, money and improve your health with real tasty fuel. Joining us now in our Studio 41 Kitchen to talk mindful eating without any stress is owner of temple fuel Gabriel Miranda.

10721 S. Roberts Rd – Palos Hills

312-912-1870

Facebook

Instagram @templefuel

templefuelinc.com

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

Recipe:

Ingredients:

1-2 tbsp of olive oil

1 cup of spinach

Cherry tomatoes

¼ cup of tri-color bell peppers, chopped

6oz zucchini noodles, cut julienne.

Green onions for garnish

Fresh garlic

Heavy Whipping Cream

Cajun Seasoning

Parm Cheese

6 shrimp, seasoned with Cajun Seasoning.

Cooking Method

In a hot Sautee pan add 1 tbsp of olive oil, add peppers, tomatoes, onions, 1 tsp of garlic, shrimp sautéed with salt and pepper. Season shrimp with Cajun seasoning and add shrimp in, allow to cook for about 3 minutes. Add spinach at the very end.

In another pan add 1 cup of heavy cream. Add a little pinch of salt, and 2tsp of Cajun seasoning. Allow to cook for 1-2 minutes. Then add sauce over shrimp and veggies.

Serve and garnish with green onions.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.