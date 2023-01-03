Miki’s Park is a Korean-inspired bar concept located in the heart of River North and today we’re learning a bit about its beverage program. Manager Orville Diaz joins us now with a look at a few of their drink options.

109 W. Hubbard Street

Facebook Miki’s Park

Instagram @mikis.park

mikispark.com

RECIPES:



Cherry Blossom

Jinro Plum Soju

Absolut Vodka

Lychee Puree

Pineapple Juice

Cranberry Juice

GARNISH- Cherry

Vessel- Coupe Glass



Golden Panda

Gentleman Jack

Noilly Prat Vermouth

Giffard Creme de Cacao

Lemon Juice

Egg Whites

GARNISH- Cookie On Top of Lemon Swath

VESSEL- Gatsby’s Rocks Glass

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.