Miki’s Park is a Korean-inspired bar concept located in the heart of River North and today we’re learning a bit about its beverage program. Manager Orville Diaz joins us now with a look at a few of their drink options.

109 W. Hubbard Street

Facebook Miki’s Park

Instagram @mikis.park

mikispark.com

RECIPES:


Cherry Blossom

  • Jinro Plum Soju
  • Absolut Vodka
  • Lychee Puree
  • Pineapple Juice
  • Cranberry Juice
  • GARNISH- Cherry
  • Vessel- Coupe Glass

Golden Panda

  • Gentleman Jack
  • Noilly Prat Vermouth
  • Giffard Creme de Cacao
  • Lemon Juice
  • Egg Whites
  • GARNISH- Cookie On Top of Lemon Swath
  • VESSEL- Gatsby’s Rocks Glass

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.