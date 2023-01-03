Miki’s Park is a Korean-inspired bar concept located in the heart of River North and today we’re learning a bit about its beverage program. Manager Orville Diaz joins us now with a look at a few of their drink options.
109 W. Hubbard Street
Facebook Miki’s Park
Instagram @mikis.park
RECIPES:
Cherry Blossom
- Jinro Plum Soju
- Absolut Vodka
- Lychee Puree
- Pineapple Juice
- Cranberry Juice
- GARNISH- Cherry
- Vessel- Coupe Glass
Golden Panda
- Gentleman Jack
- Noilly Prat Vermouth
- Giffard Creme de Cacao
- Lemon Juice
- Egg Whites
- GARNISH- Cookie On Top of Lemon Swath
- VESSEL- Gatsby’s Rocks Glass
