Mikerphone Brewing is a craft brewery inspired by music. Joining us now with a look at their fun and diverse lineup of beers is owner Mike Pallen.

121 Garlisch Drive – Elk Grove Village

Facebook @MikerphoneBrewing

Instagram @MikerphoneBrewing

mikerphonebrewing.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.