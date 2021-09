This weekend marked the beginning of a new season for Chicago’s Midnight Circus. An action-packed hour of entertainment – outside in the open air. We sat down with the couple behind the annual event – designed to bring communities together.

The Open Air Tour runs through October 9th. Go to www.midnightcircus.net to reserve your FREE tickets. Donations are appreciated

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.