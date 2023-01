‘The Golden Gals Live’ now running at Mercury Theater features moments you remember from the original hit show plus all new moments you won’t forget. Joining us now with more is Ginger Minj who plays Blanche and Divine Grace who plays Dorothy.

Mercury Theater Chicago

3745 N. Southport Avenue

Now – February 12th

mercurytheaterchicago.com

