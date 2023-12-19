Mercadito is celebrating 15 years in River North with an anniversary tasting menu. Joining us now in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a look at how they’re celebrating is head Chef Geraldo Vasquez.

108 W. Kinzie

Facebook @MercaditoRiverNorth

Instagram @mercaditochi

mercaditorivernorth.com

Flautas

-2lbs. Chicken breast boneless

-2lbs. Chicken thighs boneless

-1 lbs. tomatillo

-8 oz. Jalapeños

-1 oz chile serrano

-4oz cilantro

-1/2 lbs. spinach

-12oz white onion

-1oz garlic

-1oz thyme

-2 tablespoons of salt



1. Boil the chicken in a pan with water with onion, garlic, celery & salt. We let this cook for 30-40 mins.



2. Once the chicken is fully cooked, we shred the chicken



3. We gather the rest of the ingredients to make the salsa verde in the blender.



4. We grab a pan and add 1/2 cup of oil to cook along with 1/4 of a whole onion. Once the onion is caramelized, we add the salsa to cook it. Once the salsa condenses to half of the portion added, then it is ready.



5. Add chicken to salsa, add salt if needed. We let it cook in the salsa for 5 mins. Once it is finished cooking, we let it cool down for 30 mins.



6. Tortillas are warmed up on a pan and after they warm. We start to add the chicken to the tortilla to make a flauta roll.



7. A pan with oil is warmed, we add the flautas to cook until crispy.



8. Last step to complete the dish, we grab a plate and add some bean hash underneath the flautas.

Then we add the toppings of shredded cabbage, sour cream, pico de fallo, cotija cheese and salsa tomatillo to complete the dish.

