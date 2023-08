Japanese cuisine is on the menu at Yokocho – a bar and restaurant that just opened up in Fulton Market. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on Yokocho and with a recipe for spicy tuna hand rolls – Yokocho Chef Mariano Suarez.

167 N Green St

yokochochicago.com

(312) 890-1119

Facebook @YokochoChicago

Instagram @YokochoChicago

