Polished Pebbles mentors young girls to become effective communicators at home, school, and in their future careers. Since its inception in 2009, it has helped over 5,000 African American and Latinx young women.

They are currently hosting their Giving Season 2021 fundraising drive and here with all the details is founder Kelly Fair and President of Essations Stephanie Luster.

Facebook Polished Pebbles

Instagram @polishedpebbles

Twitter @PolishedPebbles

polishedpebbles.com

Sponsored by