Menswear is hot right now and whether you’ve got a fancy dinner to attend or you’re just hitting the beach we’ve got the styles to fit the occasion. Here with more on this, the founder and director of 10MGMT, David Sanchez.
thetiebar.com (918 W Armitage Ave) @thetiebar
marcnolan.com (169 N Sangamon St) @marcnolanshoes
mugsyjeans.com (951 W Armitage Ave) @mugsy
suitshop.com (1820 W Webster Ave Unit 410) @suitshopofficial
wolfpointwatches.com (Chicago founded) @wolfpointco
vandrebrand.com (Chicago founded) @vandre_brand
toddsnyder.com (815 W Armitage Ave) @toddsnyderny
Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.