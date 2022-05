Memorial Day is the official kick-off of the summer travel season and vacationers are gearing up for the busy holiday weekend. Travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, joins us now with the travel outlook for this weekend and some easy drive destinations perfect for an affordable trip.

Facebook Tornatore Travels

Instagram @theoutsideinsider

Twitter @JMTornatore

theoutsideinsider.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.