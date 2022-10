If you’re new to meal prepping or wanting to get started, today we’re talking meal prep tips and tricks. Gabriel Miranda, owner of Temple Fuel is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to share healthier food options without compromising flavor.

Facebook @templefuel

Instagram @templefuel

templefuelinc.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.