“Me, Myself & The World: The Art of Solo Travel” takes you on an adventure to over 92 countries and territories including Antarctica, Bali, Singapore and everywhere in between. Joining us now with more is Executive Producer and Host of the series, Travel Expert Pamela Holt.

PAMELAHOLT.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.