Matcha Cita is a new West Loop Cafe serving up all things matcha from smoothies to bowls, waffles, and more. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a taste of it all is owner Bianca Pearson.

1017 W. Lake Street

Facebook @matchacita

Instagram @matchacitachi

matchacitachi.com

