This duo has more than 2.5 million fans on social media… Over 150 million views of their videos on YouTube …and have achieved extraordinary success with their musical instrument of choice, the harp. Here with more on their career, their tour and what else is coming up – ‘The Harp Twins’ Camille and Kennerly Kitt.
Friday, October 6 at 8pm
WC Social Club
920 Roosevelt Rd, West Chicago
The Harp Twins perform “The Wolf Lullaby”
“Paint It Black” / Harp Twins & Volfgang Twins”
