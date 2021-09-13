Mario Rizzotti Prepares Squid Ink Spaghetti with Mixed Seafood

Mario Rizzotti has a lot to teach us about Italian cuisine, today he’s cooking up Squid Ink Spaghetti with Mixed seafood and even sharing his recipe with us.

Spaghetti Neri ai frutti di Mare By Italian Culinary expert Mario Rizzotti.

Squid Ink Spaghetti with Mixed seafood

Ingredients for 4 people

Squid Ink Spaghetti 500 grams

Clams 300 grams

Mussels 300 grams

Calamari 200 grams

Cherry Tomatoes 300 grams

Parsley one bunch

Garlic 2 cloves

Spicy Red Italian Chili Pepper

White Wine ½ glass ( not to drink)

Extra Virgin Olive Oil ( EVOO) 4 tablespoon

Sea Salt to taste

Instruction:

First put water to boil to cook the pasta, once it is boiling add sea salt. Your water must taste like sea water, so don’t be shy and don’t add a pinch of salt…..will do nothing to the dish at all.

Wash your clams and mussels and dry them well.

Wash the cleaned calamari and cut them in rings, your choice of length.

Seafood: we recommend a mixture of clams and mussels.

In a pan, lightly fry the garlic till golden brown, just to give flavor then when oil gets the flavor, toss the garlic…..yes toss it, in Italy we use garlic to give flavor to the food not kill the flavor of it. Yes that is how my Mom did all the time.

Pour in the seafood (previously rinsed with plenty of running water and dried by keeping them wrapped in a kitchen towel). CAREFUL if some clams or mussels are already opened before you start to cook them, please throw them away, cause they are not good anymore.

Careful they will splash a lot during cooking, make sure you cover the pan and cook until they are opened, making sure to not let everything dry too much.

We shell part of the seafood, leaving them in the pan together with the sauce. Let’s put the rest aside and we will ise at the end to decorate our dish.

Squid and cherry tomatoes

In a separate pan, sauté more garlic ( and again throw away after golden brown), a little chilli pepper, add the squid previously cleaned and cut into more or less large pieces. Add the white wine and let evaporate. After few minutes add the clean cherry tomatoes after you cut them in half.

We continue cooking over medium heat and when everything is cooked, with the heat off, add the sauce with the shelled seafood.

Pasta: I recommend Sardo Sole squid ink spaghetti because they hold the al dente cooking better and they have an amazing flavor profile.

Put the pasta in the boiling water and make sure you stir frequently.

Get the pasta, once cooked preferably ‘Al Dente” ,straight from the water into the sauce.

Little pasta water will help to get some saltiness to the sauce.

Now toss all together with the squid and seafood and add some fresh chopped parsley.

Finally serve to your family or guest, quickly add the seafood we set aside and make some decoration on your plate and add more parsley.

