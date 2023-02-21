The Idell-McCarthy Foundation is on a mission to combat the mental health epidemic and they are doing so by creating programs and solutions for our community. That is why they are throwing the Mardi Gras for Mental Health Gala. They are shining a light while having a great time. Executive Director Sharita Cenac joins us now.

Saturday, February 25th

7pm-12am

2408 N. Kedzie Blvd

Facebook @idellmccarthyfoundation

Instagram @idellmccarthyfoundation

idellmccarthyfoundation.org

773-290-3301

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.