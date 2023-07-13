National Mac N Cheese Day is tomorrow and the Burger And Sushi House in Geneva has planned something special to celebrate it. Here with more on what the restaurant has to offer in our Studio 41 kitchen Burger And Sushi House or just ‘BASH’ Executive Chef Joseph Mosconi.

124 West State Street, Geneva

(630) 587-2274

burgerandsushihouse.com/home-geneva

Instagram @bashgeneva

Ingredients:

2 cups Milk

2 cups Cream

1 cup Smoked Gouda

1 cup Cheddar Cheese

1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese

1/4 cup Corn Starch

1/4 cup Water

Method:

Place the Milk and Cream in a pot and bring to a simmer. Layer in the Cheeses and stir until fully incorporated. In a separate bowl, mix the corn starch and water and remove any lumps. Add the corn starch mixture to the cheese sauce and stir constantly for 2-3 minutes Remove from the stove and place into a heat safe bowl. Use the mixture immediately or store refrigerated for up to 6 days. Use your favorite noodles and follow the package instructions. Then mix with the cheese sauce and garnish with panko bread crumbs to taste.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.