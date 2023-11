It’s Giving Tuesday, the world’s largest day of generosity. If you’re looking for a way to give back, here’s your chance. For the past four years, BMO employees have donated millions of dollars to charities across the U.S. and you can help. Chief Communications & Social Impact Officer, Kimberley Goode and President & CEO of United Way of Metro Chicago, Sean Garrett join us now to share how.

liveunitedchicago.org

