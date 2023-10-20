Between busy work schedules and juggling school activities, it can be difficult to make lunchtime exciting for the kids.

Mom and home cook Tiffany Keene joined us in our Studio 41 Kitchen to share how you can elevate your child’s lunch in a simple way.

realattiffanys.com

Everything Biscuit Waffle Sandwich

Take a can of premade biscuits, add everything seasoning, and put biscuits in the waffle

maker until golden. Add your favorite toppings such as lettuce, onion, cheese, etc to build

your waffle sandwich.

Sides: sliced apples. To keep them from browning, we're going to soak them in cold water

and a little salt.

and a little salt. Add your child’s favorite chips, popcorn, etc., and a special treat/dessert.

