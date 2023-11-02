For your parties this fall we’ve got some cocktail recipes to liven them up. Here with some low-calorie recipes and ideas – Blue Ice Vodka President Tom Gibson.
Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini:
- Start with 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
- Add 1 oz. light almond milk
- Add 2 oz. Espresso
- Add 2 tbsp. sugar-free pumpkin pie spice creamer or syrup and mix
- Finish with 1 pinch ground cinnamon
The Witching Sour (Huckleberry Lemon Drop):
- Start with 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Huckleberry Flavored Vodka
- Add 3/4 oz. lemon juice and mix
- Add 1 oz grenadine
- Finish with lime garnish
