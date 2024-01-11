“Love Letter to Chiang Mai” is a family-style dining experience featuring hard to find Thai cuisine.

Chefs Fred Noinaj and Palita Sriratana joined us with the details and a preview.

January 19th & 20th

Thattu: 2601 W. Fletcher St

exploretock.com/pinksaltchicago

Khao Soi Short Rib, makes 4 servings

For the Broth

  • 4oz Maesri Masaman Curry Broth
  • 1lb of Short Ribs (or substitute with chicken)
  • 1 tsp of turmeric powder

For the Noodle Soup

  • 1 1/2 cup (1 can) coconut milk 
  • 12 oz (250 g) flat fresh egg noodles (also known as wonton noodles)
  • Chopped cilantro and/or green onions for garnish, optional

Condiments

  • 1 lime, cut into wedges
  • 4 chopped shallots
  • 1/3 cup chopped sour pickled mustard greens
  • dried chili flakes

For the Curry Broth

  1. In a medium pot, add about 3 tbsp of vegetable oil and saute the curry paste over medium high heat for about 30 seconds. 
  2. Sear short ribs in curry paste oil and cover with coconut milk and simmer on low. 
  3. Add 3 cups of water and bring to a low lazy boil. 
  4. Bring to a boil and then turn down to a simmer and let the short ribs braise for 3-4 hours until fork tender. 
  5. Deep fry 1/3 of the noodles. Once the beef is done, taste and adjust seasoning with salt if needed. 

Assembly:

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a full boil on high heat. Loosen portions of egg noodles before adding them to the water for easy cooking. 
  2. Once water is boiling, add 1 portion of the egg noodles and stir to loosen them.
  3. Pour the hot curry broth over the noodles and add the short rib to the bowl. 
  4. Top with a handful of the crunchy noodles, sliced shallots, and roasted garlic oil.
  5. Serve with lime and pickled mustard greens if desired.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.