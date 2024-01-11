“Love Letter to Chiang Mai” is a family-style dining experience featuring hard to find Thai cuisine.
Chefs Fred Noinaj and Palita Sriratana joined us with the details and a preview.
January 19th & 20th
Thattu: 2601 W. Fletcher St
exploretock.com/pinksaltchicago
Khao Soi Short Rib, makes 4 servings
For the Broth
- 4oz Maesri Masaman Curry Broth
- 1lb of Short Ribs (or substitute with chicken)
- 1 tsp of turmeric powder
For the Noodle Soup
- 1 1/2 cup (1 can) coconut milk
- 12 oz (250 g) flat fresh egg noodles (also known as wonton noodles)
- Chopped cilantro and/or green onions for garnish, optional
Condiments
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
- 4 chopped shallots
- 1/3 cup chopped sour pickled mustard greens
- dried chili flakes
For the Curry Broth
- In a medium pot, add about 3 tbsp of vegetable oil and saute the curry paste over medium high heat for about 30 seconds.
- Sear short ribs in curry paste oil and cover with coconut milk and simmer on low.
- Add 3 cups of water and bring to a low lazy boil.
- Bring to a boil and then turn down to a simmer and let the short ribs braise for 3-4 hours until fork tender.
- Deep fry 1/3 of the noodles. Once the beef is done, taste and adjust seasoning with salt if needed.
Assembly:
- Bring a large pot of water to a full boil on high heat. Loosen portions of egg noodles before adding them to the water for easy cooking.
- Once water is boiling, add 1 portion of the egg noodles and stir to loosen them.
- Pour the hot curry broth over the noodles and add the short rib to the bowl.
- Top with a handful of the crunchy noodles, sliced shallots, and roasted garlic oil.
- Serve with lime and pickled mustard greens if desired.
