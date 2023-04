An ode to coral reefs around the world, Lost Reef is Chicago’s first aquatic lounge featuring cocktails and delectable small bites in a peaceful, underwater-themed space. Joining us now with a taste of what’s on the menu is Lead Mixologist Jacy Pieper.

​964 W. Belmont Avenue

Facebook @lostreefchicago

Instagram @lostreefchicago

Twitter @lostreefchicago

lostreef.com

