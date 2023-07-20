The restaurant Hoyt’s is known for its delicious take on American cuisine as well as its scenic patio on the Chicago River. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on the restaurant and to whip up a blueberry peach cobbler is Hoyt’s American Tavern Executive Chef John Rudolph.

71 E Wacker Dr

(312) 346-9870

sonesta.com/royal-sonesta

Instagram hoytschicago

Facebook Hoyt’s Modern American Tavern

BLUEBERRY PEACH COBBLER with almond crisp, vanilla bean ice cream

Serves 2

Crumble Topping

Rolled Oats – 333 grams

● Rolled Oats – 2 1/2 cups

● Slivered Almonds – 3/4 cup

● Sugar – 3/4 cup

● AP Flour – 3/4 cup

● Melted Butter – 3/4 cup

● Salt – 1 teaspoon

Method

Combine all ingredients except butter Pour melted butter over oat mixture Fold into oat mix until fully coated Place onto a parchment lined sheet tray Bake at 325 for 10 min Mix should be golden brown if not cook for 2 more minutes and repeat until golden brown Let cool & break up Place into an appropriate container

Peach Cobbler Filling

● Powdered Sugar – 1 cup

● Cinnamon – 1/2 teaspoon

● Lemon Zest – 1 teaspoon

● Blueberries – 4 cups

● Peaches – 4 cups

● Thyme – 2 tablespoons

● Salt – 1 teaspoon

● Pectin – 1/2 teaspoon

● Vanilla Paste – 1/2 teaspoonMethod

Mix sugar and pectin together Combine all ingredients into a large bowl and gently fold together to combine Place over high heat and gently fold until juice starts to bubble.

