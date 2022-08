After a summer of soaring travel prices, overcrowded airports and delays, travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore says we should be looking ahead to fall. She joins us today with the intel you need for taking advantage of autumn’s best destinations.

Facebook Tornatore Travels

Instagram @theoutsideinsider

Twitter @JMTornatore

theoutsideinsider.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.