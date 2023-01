Whether you have fitness goals or are aiming for a better night’s sleep, today we’re walking through some ways to make your 2023 best you journey easier. Lifestyle and beauty expert Mickey Williams joins us now with all the details.

Twitter @mwmakeup

Facebook MickeyWilliamsBeauty

Instagram: @mwmakeup

ShareTheGlam.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.