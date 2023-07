Middle Brow, known for its beers, is now adding to their roster with natural wines. Here with more on this and to prepare a wine cocktail for us, Middle Brow Partner Pete Ternes.

Bungalow by Middle Brow Beer and Wine

2840 W Armitage Ave

(773) 687-9076

middlebrowbeer.com

Instagram @middle_brow_beers_and_wines

Facebook MiddleBrow

Twitter @MiddleBrowBeer

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.