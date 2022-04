Olije Body Care specializes in natural, organic and cruelty-free products for skin irritations like psoriasis and eczema. Owner Jennifer Hicks created it to combat her own struggle with skin irritations. She joins us now with more.

Facebook @olijebodycare

Instagram @olijebodycare

olijebodycare.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.