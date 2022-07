Local singer songwriter Nyla XO, some would say is a jack of all trades, from writing her latest single, designing her own artwork, designing her promo and more. But she says it’s just a fun part of the process. She now joins us to share about her upcoming project.

Instagram @itsnylaxo

nylaxo.com

