Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer is a very rare inherited condition and there are now resources to improve access to genetic testing for those with a risk for this cancer. Here with more on these resources and to talk about the inspiration for what he’s doing, Hardy Strong Foundation Board Member, Patrick Woods.

hardystrong.org

Facebook hardystrongnfp

Twitter @hardystrongnfp

Saturday, August 5

The Amazing Race Event

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.