Decorating is a big part of Halloween. Some families do it really big. One family in North Center is the talk of the neighborhood. Photojournalists Bill Klazura and Josh Schroyer talked with them to find out what motivates them, and it turns out the reason why is a little more heartwarming than you would expect.

