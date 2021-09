A local educator is taking big strides raising money for ALS research – and helping former collegiate and high school athletes overcome physical and mental pain.

Dave Curtin is the Dean of Students at south suburban Bremen High School – he just ran 165 miles from Northwest Indiana to Ball State – non-stop – in an inaugural fundraiser for the Gridiron Brotherhood.

Facebook: Gridiron Brotherhood

Instagram: @gridironbrotherhood

gridironbrotherhood.com

