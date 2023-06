This local designer is styling clothes for women who are a bit taller than average. She’s getting a lot of notice with her history-making designs and here to tell us all about is Model Atelier Creative Director Robin Harris.

shopmodelatelier.com

Instagram @modelatelier

Facebook @modelatelier

Pop up with Tall Size

July 14 – 16 in Chicago

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.