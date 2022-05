Janetta Goines started off as the front of house manager for the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, which inspired her to chase her dreams of playing bass. She joins us now with more on her inspiring journey and work in SIX the Musical.

SIX the Musical

Now through July 3rd

CIBC Theatre: 18 W. Monroe St

Instagram @nettasherrell_bass / @Freeyourdreams_Band

