While espresso martinis and other classic cocktails have been trending more than ever this year, there’s one local bar and kitchen taking the classic martini to a new level. Dylan Sheahan, Bar Manager at LG’s Bar and Kitchen is here to tell us about their pornstar martini.

1525 N. Wells St

Facebook LG’s Bar

Instagram @lgschicago

lgsbar.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.