LIVE PINK is a new online catalog of merchandise and services benefitting Susan G. Komen’s mission of finding a cure for breast cancer.

Executive Director of Chicago Susan G. Komen, Jaclyn Groves joined us with a look at a few of LOVE PINK’s offerings.

Race for the Cure – Saturday, October 28th at Soldier Field

komen.org/chicagorace

komen.org/livepink

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.