Liva at Chicago Winery is a community-inspired restaurant serving up a ‘Modern Chicago’ menu. Here in our Studio41 kitchen with a look at Liva’s brunch menu is Executive Chef Andrew Graves.

739 N. Clark Street

Facebook @chicagowinery / @livachicago

Instagram @chicagowinery / @livachicago

chiwinery.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.