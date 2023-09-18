Daytime Chicago’s first stop in the Washington Heights neighborhood special is Lior’s Cafe – an authentic Haitian fine-dining restaurant.



Head chef Daniel Aurel stopped by our Studio 41 kitchen with an oxtail recipe.

Ingredients:

5 pounds of oxtails

1 can cream of mushroom.

1 stick of butter

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons Lior’s Seasoning

Small bunch of parsley

1 celery stalk

2 habaneros

Step 1. Grab a small mixing bowl and mix the Lior’s seasoning, Haitian Epis, half a stick of melted butter, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Stir until combined and massage into the oxtails thoroughly.

*Let the oxtails marinate for at least a day

Step 2. Keep the bowl used to mix the oxtails and spray water all over the bowl until the sides are clean. Do not throw away the water.

Step 3. Heat the flat-top grill and add a little olive oil. Cook them until lightly browned on each side.

Step 4. Add browned oxtails to instant pot or on the stove. Add a wrap of parsley and celery, 2 Habaneros, and a half stick of butter. Let it cook for 30 minutes before letting the pressure out.

Step 5. Add 1 1/2 can cream of mushroom, 1 tablespoon of tomato paste. Let the oxtails cook for an additional 20 mins.

