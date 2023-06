Geja’s Cafe in Lincoln Park is celebrating its 58th anniversary this month. That’s impressive and so is the dish we’re going to taste today. Here with more on his restaurant and to prepare a chilled whipped goat cheese fondue, in our Studio 41 kitchen, Geja’s Cafe Owner Jeff Lawler.

(773) 281-9101

340 W Armitage Ave

gejascafe.com

Instagram @gejas_cafe

Facebook gejascafe

Geja’s Week of Celebration

June 25 – June 29

Premiere Dinners all for $58

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.