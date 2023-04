Lez Get Together is a local collective curating sober spaces and facilitating bonding amongst lesbian, bi-women and sapphic people in Chicago. Joining us now with details on an upcoming mixer is founder, Daniela Cabada.

Saturday, April 15th

12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

600 W. Cermak Road

Instagram @lezgetogether

lezgetogether.com

