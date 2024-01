“A Plan For Hope” is the Lawndale Christian Development Corporation’s annual benefit gala with the goal of creating positive change in the North Lawndale community.

Executive director, Richard Townsell and deputy director and counsel, Whitney Smith joined us to discuss.

Friday, January 19th from 6 – 9 pm

Bridgeport Art Center

1200 W. 35th Street

(773) 762-8889

lcdc.net

