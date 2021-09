Laugh Your Face off is a comedy fundraiser benefiting the Facial Pain Research Foundation. The goal is to find a cure for Trigeminal Neuralgia and related facial pain. WGN’s very own Pat Tomasulo is here to tell us more.

Streaming live Saturday, October 2nd

Begins at 7:15 pm

Silent auction open now – to bid go to laughyourfaceoff.org

