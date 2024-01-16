Who doesn’t love some late-night shenanigans with good friends. This pair bonded in high school after a trip to second city and it has laid the groundwork for a successful friendship and sketch comedy career. Here with details on their shows “Onwards and Downwards” at The Annoyance Theatre – writers, performers, and forever BFF’s – Ryan Nolan and Jordy Blenner.

“Onwards & Downwards”

Saturdays at 8PM

Jan 27 – Feb 24

Annoyance Theatre

851 W Belmont Ave

Instagram @_late_night_shenanigans

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.