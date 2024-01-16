Who doesn’t love some late-night shenanigans with good friends. This pair bonded in high school after a trip to second city and it has laid the groundwork for a successful friendship and sketch comedy career. Here with details on their shows “Onwards and Downwards” at The Annoyance Theatre – writers, performers, and forever BFF’s – Ryan Nolan and Jordy Blenner.
“Onwards & Downwards”
Saturdays at 8PM
Jan 27 – Feb 24
Annoyance Theatre
851 W Belmont Ave
Instagram @_late_night_shenanigans
