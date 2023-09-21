Chef Jernard wells is an award-winning celebrity Chef and bestselling Cookbook Author who is participating in this year’s Chicago Gourmet. He joins us now in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a crab cake Texas toast burger recipe.

Crab Cake Texas Toast Burger

Recipes Courtesy of Chef Jernard Wells from Southern Inspired

Ingredients:

8 ounces crab claw meat

8 ounces lump crabmeat

½ cup panko bread crumbs

1 shallot, minced

3 tablespoons minced fresh chives

½ cup mayonnaise

2 large eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon fresh lemon or lime juice

1 teaspoon spicy mustard

Kosher salt

Cracked black pepper

3–4 tablespoons olive oil

2–4 tablespoons unsalted butter

8 slices Texas toast bread

Butter lettuce or arugula, for assembling

Lemon wedges, for serving

For Cajun Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons grated lemon or lime zest

3 dashes your favorite hot sauce

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning, homemade or store-bought

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the claw and lump crabmeat, panko, shallot, chives,

mayonnaise, eggs, Worcestershire, lime juice, and mustard and season with salt and

pepper as desired. Mold the mixture into four even crab cakes. Heat a thin layer of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the crab cakes until

golden, 5–6 minutes per side. Transfer to a wire rack. In a small bowl, combine all the Cajun sauce ingredients and stir well. Melt the butter on a griddle or in a skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, add the

slices of bread and toast until browned and crisp, 1–2 minutes a side, adding more butter

if needed. To assemble the burgers, spread the Cajun sauce on each piece of toast. Layer four slices

with lettuce, then a crab cake, and more sauce on top of the crab cake. Top with the other

slices of toast and serve with lemon wedges on the side.

