The Chicago-based mentoring program Ladies of Virtue empowers young women to become confident, purpose-driven leaders. The ‘This Black Girl’ campaign is celebrating the achievements of the next generation of young female trailblazers. Joining us now with more is director of programming – Kenya Mercer and member Kourtney Johnson.

877-565-7121

Facebook @LOVChicago

Instagram @LOVChicago

Twitter @LOVChicago

lovchicago.org/thisblackgirl

