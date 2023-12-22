Lacoco’s of Brighton Park is celebrating “12 Days of Christmas” with a holiday-themed cocktail menu from now through January 6th.
Head bartender Alejandra Corral joined us to shake up a few of the featured festive cocktails.
3350 W. 47th Street
Jack Frost
Rim glass with honey and coconut flakes
Shake up:
- 1.5oz vodka
- .5oz blue curaçao
- 2 oz pineapple juice
- 2oz coconut milk
- A splash of coconut cream
Pour & Enjoy
Christmas Cookie
Rim a glass with vanilla frosting and red sprinkles
Shake up:
- 1oz vanilla vodka
- .5oz Amaretto
- .5oz Baileys cream
Pour & Enjoy
