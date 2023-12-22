Lacoco’s of Brighton Park is celebrating “12 Days of Christmas” with a holiday-themed cocktail menu from now through January 6th.

Head bartender Alejandra Corral joined us to shake up a few of the featured festive cocktails.

3350 W. 47th Street

lacocospizza.com

Jack Frost

Rim glass with honey and coconut flakes

Shake up:

1.5oz vodka

.5oz blue curaçao

2 oz pineapple juice

2oz coconut milk

A splash of coconut cream

Pour & Enjoy

Christmas Cookie

Rim a glass with vanilla frosting and red sprinkles

Shake up:

1oz vanilla vodka

.5oz Amaretto

.5oz Baileys cream

Pour & Enjoy

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.