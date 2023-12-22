Lacoco’s of Brighton Park is celebrating “12 Days of Christmas” with a holiday-themed cocktail menu from now through January 6th.

Head bartender Alejandra Corral joined us to shake up a few of the featured festive cocktails.

3350 W. 47th Street

lacocospizza.com

Jack Frost 

Rim glass with honey and coconut flakes

Shake up:

  • 1.5oz vodka 
  • .5oz blue curaçao 
  • 2 oz pineapple juice 
  • 2oz coconut milk 
  • A splash of coconut cream 

Pour & Enjoy

Christmas Cookie

Rim a glass with vanilla frosting and red sprinkles 

Shake up:

  • 1oz vanilla vodka 
  • .5oz Amaretto
  • .5oz Baileys cream 

Pour & Enjoy

