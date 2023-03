You can take a bite out of some of the most outstanding restaurants in La Grange during this year’s Restaurant Week. Here in our Studio41 kitchen with a preview is Chef Zachary Molokie from Barrel House Social.

Now – March 5th

lagrangeevents.com

bhsociallagrange.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.