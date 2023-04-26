Kitchen and Kocktails takes traditional Southern comfort food to new heights by creating elevated versions of classic dishes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at the menu is owner Kevin Kelley and Chef Michael McLaurin.

444 N. Wabash Avenue

Facebook @kitchenkocktailsusa

Instagram @kitchenkocktailsusa

kitchenkocktailsusa.com

8 Blackened Shrimp

Grits:

Water 2.75 qts

Heavy Cream .5 qt

Butter 1 tablespoons

Salt to taste

Grits 1.75lbs

Black Pepper to taste

Cajun Cream Sauce:

Heavy Cream 1qt

Cajun Seasoning 3oz

Fried Tail:

6oz Lobster tail

Seasoned Flour

Season 8 shrimp w/ blackening season, w/ a hot saute pan saute shrimp until cooked throughout.

Grits: Combine all ingredients except grits and bring to boil. Once boiling stir in grits to prevent lumps. Cook until grits are tender

Cream Sauce: combine ingredients and reduce to coat a spoon.

