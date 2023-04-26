Kitchen and Kocktails takes traditional Southern comfort food to new heights by creating elevated versions of classic dishes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at the menu is owner Kevin Kelley and Chef Michael McLaurin.
444 N. Wabash Avenue
Facebook @kitchenkocktailsusa
Instagram @kitchenkocktailsusa
8 Blackened Shrimp
Grits:
Water 2.75 qts
Heavy Cream .5 qt
Butter 1 tablespoons
Salt to taste
Grits 1.75lbs
Black Pepper to taste
Cajun Cream Sauce:
Heavy Cream 1qt
Cajun Seasoning 3oz
Fried Tail:
6oz Lobster tail
Seasoned Flour
Season 8 shrimp w/ blackening season, w/ a hot saute pan saute shrimp until cooked throughout.
Grits: Combine all ingredients except grits and bring to boil. Once boiling stir in grits to prevent lumps. Cook until grits are tender
Cream Sauce: combine ingredients and reduce to coat a spoon.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.